Tim Hunt, Shepherd’s Gate Board Member
I was deeply disappointed with both your unprofessional reporting and editing and your attempt to set the record straight in your Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 editions concerning Shepherd’s Gate. Your false reporting has damaged our reputation. As you published on Oct. 21, your front-page report on Oct. 14 erroneously stated that Shepherd’s Gate and three other non-profit, charitable groups contributed to Mayor John Marchand’s campaign in 2018. In fact, what his disclosure form listed was donations to Shepherd’s Gate and four other groups to close out surplus funds in his campaign treasury. How your reporter ignored the “payments” headline over that portion of the form baffles me, as does the editor’s failure to ask the reporter about non-profit groups giving to a political campaign. Our non-profit status with the IRS forbids campaign donations to individuals. Furthermore, the editor and reporter did not reach out to Shepherd’s Gate or the other non-profits to ask if the contributions were indeed made and why.