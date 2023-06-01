In spite of proposed Federal regulations limiting the maximum allowable PFOS/PFOA amount in drinking water to the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 4 ng/L, the Pleasanton mayor and city council last week voted 4-1 (Balch opposed) to re-open up previously shuttered Pleasanton-operated Wells 5 and 6 during the summer on an as-needed basis.
Back on Dec. 6, 2022, Zone 7’s groundwater resource manager Ken Minn clearly warned the Pleasanton elected officials that new EPA regulations would be set around the “Notification level which is very low.” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Qo7t4bYs8M )
So what did Pleasanton just do? Even though Wells 5 and 6 have PFOS concentrations of 12 ng/L and 18 ng/L, far exceeding the proposed Federal Maximum Contaminant Level by a factor of 3 to 4 1/2 times, Pleasanton officials decided to re-open these wells up, in spite of the high levels of PFOS present.
That doesn’t seem to matter to the four elected officials who, instead of determining ways to remove the PFAS-related toxins from our water, are focused on renovating a former private residence (Century House) and constructing yet another Skateboard Park.
Though the proposed Federal EPA PFAS regulations are in fact 4 ng/L (https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas), perhaps Karla Brown and the other three council members are hoping these regulations won’t ever materialize. Perhaps, that’s why, rather than funding a solution to screen out the contaminants via ion exchange resins like Zone 7 is doing, the City of Pleasanton seems to be in a permanent holding pattern doing nothing to solve the problem
Zone 7 started constructing PFAS filtering technology at its Zone-7 operated Stoneridge well, but unfortunately, the City of Pleasanton officials seem to have other priorities.
Their new priority? Unbelievably, the city manager and city attorney just researched and published an 81-page document on its website to serve as a staff report for a city council Special Meeting this week on “City Council Norms and Code of Conduct.”
The priority of the elected majority has shifted yet again, this time from providing clean and safe water to its residents to developing its own etiquette/behavior/conduct manual.