Anne Fox, Pleasanton

In spite of proposed Federal regulations limiting the maximum allowable PFOS/PFOA amount in drinking water to the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) of 4 ng/L, the Pleasanton mayor and city council last week voted 4-1 (Balch opposed) to re-open up previously shuttered Pleasanton-operated Wells 5 and 6 during the summer on an as-needed basis.