I don't claim to know much about the issue, but I find it ironic that the rich and over-educated folks of Livermore who are always touting clean energy and the use of solar and wind power, as opposed to fossil fuels that generate greenhouse gases, are now opposing a solar-energy farm that would power 20,000 houses.
Utility boxes recently received fresh paint in Dublin as part of the city's public art program. Over the years, artists have added color and character to the streets, while deterring graffiti and other forms of vandalism. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Livermore Welcomes New Principals at Croce Elementary and East Avenue Middle Schools
- Vine Theater Raising Funds to Avoid Closure
- Autonomous Shuttle Tests in Dublin Gear Up for Passengers
- County Approves Coronavirus Stipend Program
- “No, Not Now, Not Ever in the USA”
- Pleasanton Uses Reserves to Cover CIP Budget Shortfall
- Shelby
- Solar Project and Measure D