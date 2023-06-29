Katherine Campbell, Pleasanton
Your June 21 article about the Livermore Airport continues to perpetuate several errors and misconceptions.
Your June 21 article about the Livermore Airport continues to perpetuate several errors and misconceptions.
KaiserAir was invited in 2019 by the Livermore Airport Manager to explore establishing a maintenance facility at the Livermore Airport.
KaiserAir was not required/asked to submit information beyond the initial 2019 application and good faith deposit. KaiserAir re-evaluated its business needs during Covid and, in 2020, decided not to purse leasing space at the Livermore Airport.
KaiserAir’s base of flight operations continues to be at the Oakland Airport North Field, where it has been located for 75 years.
No one from the Livermore Airport, City of Livermore, or the press have ever contacted KaiserAir regarding the application process or to fact check. I have written previous Letters to the Editor of both the Independent and the Pleasanton Weekly and they have never been published.
Editor’s Note: The Independent has contacted KaiserAir for comment on multiple occasions and has never received a response. So far, this letter from a KaiserAir email address is the only correspondence we have received.
