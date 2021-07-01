Maryann Brent, Livermore
Anthony Pangelinan asked questions concerning the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) survey in his letter to The Independent of June 24, 2021. The answers to these questions are available for view on the SLD website: https://www.savelivermoredowntown.com/. Here is a rundown.
Who? David Binder Research, a nationally recognized survey company, was engaged to conduct a balanced poll.
What questions? See https://www.savelivermoredowntown.com for all the questions. The culminating question is this:
Those who support going forward with the developer’s revised housing plan say:
We have waited long enough and must now move forward with the downtown plan supported by the community. Over 11,000 people are on a waiting list for the Eden Housing organization, and we need to move forward without delay. Millions of dollars in funding for the project depend on affordable housing being built at this specific location and staying on schedule. The location has been zoned for affordable housing for years, and it’s questionable whether that can be changed. Moving the housing or falling off schedule would mean the project can’t happen or taxpayers would need to pay for it.
Supporters of a downtown alternative say:
We can come up with a financially feasible plan that addresses the needs of the community and Eden Housing without unnecessary delay. Relocating the housing across Railroad Avenue to the north, off the city center, could increase the number of affordable units and include much-needed teacher housing. It would also provide more parking at less cost, while decreasing traffic congestion. We should use the space in the city center to create a larger downtown park, which would be a magnet for residents and visitors. Livermore’s character would be preserved, and another plan is better for both Eden Housing and the community.
The following results were tabulated:
What is your preference: going forward with the developer’s revised housing plan, or asking the city and developer to find feasible alternatives?
Developer’s revised plan: Prefer strongly 10%; prefer somewhat, 6%; total, 17%.
Find alternatives: Prefer somewhat, 14%; prefer strongly, 53%; total, 67%.
Don’t know, 16%.
How many? 300 people were surveyed.
Statistically significant? Yes.
Who paid? SLD membership provided the funds for the survey.
I hope this letter clears up questions about the survey.