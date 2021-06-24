Kenneth Henneman, Pleasanton
The June 17 editorial “Facing up to climate change” implies Dr. Steven Koonin is a climate change ‘denier,’ a ‘unbeliever,’ in stark contrast to Dr. Benjamin Santer who is a ‘believer.’
Methinks, actually, both scientists agree it’s getting warmer, just not why.
They disagree on knowing the cause(s). Koonin’s new book “Unsettled” says cause(s) are not yet scientifically known. I've read, followed and heard Santer, he indicates he knows CO2 is causing warming. I've read other scientists, such as Dr. Roy Spencer and Dr. Valentina Zharkova, who suggest other observed phenomena may be (or are) likely cause(s). They may be right - eventually science actually will understand causation factors.
Suggested causes, both cyclic and non-cyclic over short and long periods, include: the sun; solar winds; ocean salinity, currents and temperature; atmospheric circulation, clouds, water vapor; mass and massless energies including electromagnetic in or from - the earth, the atmosphere, the sun, the galaxy and the universe. The list goes on.
Like ship travel during the 1700s, space travel information, coupled with new earth information, eventually will settle the unsettled - including the role of CO2 in climate. I trust The Independent will keep readers abreast of the now rapidly unfolding climate science.