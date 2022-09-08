With the world now seeing the repercussions of mass exploitation of the environment for which we all depend on for our very survival, the ambiguity of climate debates should be all but over. The truth is that we are just beginning to see the changes, which, as predicted, include droughts, floods, extreme heat and in some cases, extreme cold. These might actually in a few decades be considered “the good old days.” We will see more extreme changes going forward.
For the average person, the idea of affecting the climate may feel too big either way to contribute to making a difference. The problem of climate chaos is not a regional problem or a political problem but a problem for everyone that needs everyone to consider how we got here and what every single one of us can do immediately.
One of the biggest, immediate changes anyone can make is switching to a plant-based diet. It takes thousands of gallons of water to produce one pound of beef. Most fires in the Amazon rainforest are caused by clearing land for cattle grazing. Heavy meat diets have been linked to a myriad of serious diseases, like diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, strokes, etc. Wendy’s restaurants recently had an outbreak of e-coli in their romaine lettuce. This is because of runoff from animal agriculture into fields of vegetables. Plants don’t cause e-coli outbreaks. Animal agriculture produces huge amounts of greenhouse gases, diseases, deforestation, misery and suffering, so why not give it a try? It may take decades to change our energy infrastructure, but today you can make a choice to participate in a real part of the solution.
I can guarantee that if you live long enough, your kids will see how societal choices have affected them one way or the other, and they might see what side you were on.