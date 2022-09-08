John Cameron, Dublin

With the world now seeing the repercussions of mass exploitation of the environment for which we all depend on for our very survival, the ambiguity of climate debates should be all but over.  The truth is that we are just beginning to see the changes, which, as predicted, include droughts, floods, extreme heat and in some cases, extreme cold. These might actually in a few decades be considered “the good old days.” We will see more extreme changes going forward.  