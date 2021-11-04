Greg Scott, Livermore
We are a species that can envision scenarios. If something occurs, then the result may be reasonably assured based on learning from past experiences. Then there is the conjecture of what will happen from scenarios that have not occurred in any recent history, memory or in our traditions. There is what I cause to be, by being me, mixed with the matrix of fate. And there is what is made to be by others who share the culture that I am in, so I am thus included as well.
There is also the state of being in denial. We simply to not care and are not about to change much of anything. Perhaps the abstract gets too far afield. Climate disruption is difficult to fathom if it is not your house that burns down in a wildfire; or you do not experience the savage flooding that happened in Tennessee, or in Germany; or the electrical supply is not hampered by extreme rainfall that impedes the coal shipment transportation corridors like what has recently taken place in the People's Republic of China.
It is well known that carbon dioxide is a radiative reactive gas. If it were not, then the Earth would be one solid, mostly lifeless, planet of ice and cold rock. A very small percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere prevented this and this fraction varies over eons and even in a small amount annually. This carbon dioxide and other radiative reactive gases percentages are increasing significantly since the industrial revolution in the late 1700's.
We could say that human emitted carbon dioxide and other human emitted radiative reactive gases have nothing to do with global climate warming; however, how could this be? We are globally emitting around 37 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year and have emitted 831 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide since 1990. This is more than humans emitted from the dawn of the industrial revolution to 1990. Is it just a coincidence that the hottest years recorded have been in the last several years?
What is happening and what will happen in regard to climate disruption is so brutal it is difficult to imagine. If we think what takes place in 1.5 Celsius degrees change by 2030 is horrible, then a greater average global temperature increase is exponentially worse. We thereby neglect our children.