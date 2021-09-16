Greg Scott, Livermore
To solve human-induced climate disruption innovative implementations on the technical, economic, social and political fronts are necessary. We have the abilities; we do not have the will. We do not adequately consider the ramifications of proposed solutions.
The need is to leave a carbon-based economy and to do so without further degradation of biodiversity. And to do that we will have to turn to a hydrogen-based economy.
Currently, hydrogen is very inefficient. The production, storage and transport of hydrogen are difficult logistics. We now produce most demanded hydrogen from the steam reformation of methane in natural gas. This process puts over 800 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere per year. Predominantly, this hydrogen is used in the Haber-Bosch process, invented in 1909, to "fix" nitrogen from the air into ammonia, largely incorporated into fertilizers.
While the Haber-Bosch process uses 'only' 2% of all human energy conversions, if this process went away without a replacement 3 billion humans would starve to death in a relatively short time. Haber-Bosch also consumes at least 3% of all global natural gas production for its majority methane content, a gas that has anywhere from 20 to 108 times the radiative reactive effect of carbon dioxide, depending on its association with water vapor - the most abundant radiative reactive gas in our atmosphere.
It is time for a Haber-Bosch process upgrade! High-efficiency gas plasma - "lightening-in-a-tube" - is showing great promise for ammonia production in Australian research. Though hydrogen is inefficient for energy, we do not have a choice other than to turn to a hydrogen-based economy. We need to figure out hydrogen energy systems. We can make "green" hydrogen from ammonia. (Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering).
We know how to transport ammonia safely. This is far more efficient than transporting hydrogen. We transport the ammonia, then we make hydrogen from it, then we use that hydrogen near the point-of-use.
We require energy-dense, transportable fuel for an energy source. Two large European manufacturers have abandoned hydrogen-powered semi-trucks. Are we going to power semi-trucks with a ton of lithium batteries? Not practical. To think we are going to have an all-electric battery-based economy is delusional. We must implement hydrogen as the basis of our energy requirements.
Hydrogen-produced energy systems should also be developed to operate on a small scale. This is imperative for better electrical-grid stability and user energy independence.