Kenneth Henneman,
Pleasanton
The Aug. 3 editorial may cause some people to be a little puzzled about climate warming and cooling causes. Paragraph 3 says 400,000 years ago Greenland ice was over a mile thick. Oceans rose 5’ when it melted. Yet paragraph 4, sentence 2 indicates that 400,000 years ago the ice apparently both grew a mile high and then melted down when carbon CO2 was 260-280 parts per million. Apparently, the temperature went both down and up when CO2 was 260-280 ppm or lower. So, what may leave the reader puzzled is that it says nothing about the cause of the temperature change. It implies ice grew with CO2 less than 280 ppm. Likewise, the last sentence only indicates that, once, 4,000,000 ago, CO2 was high (~420 ppm), the ice was melted down, and ocean levels were high.
So, what, the reader knows nothing of what caused the cold that caused the ice, nor what caused the warming that melted the ice raising sea levels. It implies a correlation between CO2 and hot and cold temperatures; but correlation does not necessarily mean cause and effect. Correlation, even ones 400,000 or 4,000,000 years old, don’t establish cause. The sentence does indicate, I guess, that we are lucky these warmer years that the ocean isn’t “. . . tens of feet higher . . .”. But the puzzle about the cause of warming and cooling remains.
So, what causes warming? Some are sure it’s human CO2. Some climate scientists think that it’s something natural. For example, Dr Roy Spencer U of Arkansas/Huntsville thinks climate changes are natural. And mostly caused by Pacific Oscillations (like current El Nino) and cloud changes, and also in water vapor in the lower atmosphere and upper stratosphere (and so tricky to model), not by CO2.
The good news, methinks, is that current worldwide monitoring (of temperature and radiation, etc.: in the seas, earth, clouds, air through stratosphere, sun, universe) data will likely clarify the current confusion about causes in 10-20 years.
Remember, after the data was in, they stopped snubbing, even persecuting, the wisemen who first said the earth went around the sun, and first said the world was round. Be patient.