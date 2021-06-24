Owen Brovont, Livermore
The Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) was established during the Franklin Roosevelt administration in 1937 with the passage of the Federal Register Act, ostensibly to “codify” all rules and regulations created by the Executive Branch of the government every five years; CFR Title 34 deals with Education. The Department of Education was created in 1980 during the Carter administration.
On April 19, 2021, the Department of Education created a new rule titled Proposed Priorities—American History and Civics Education – it can be found here:
Go to: Purpose of Programs.
In the document, you will find the requirement that both the 1619 Project and the Critical Race Theory must be included in American History and Civics curricula in elementary and secondary education programs. The 1619 Project and Ibram X. Kendi, the most often cited proponent of CRT, are found in the foot notes.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic dominating social media, the issues of slavery, equity, and “social justice” have shared center stage in most presentations of national news and in social media. However, education is now becoming more prominent in the news because of growing public awareness of federal government coercion in the implementation of Critical Race Theory and Project 1619 curricula by threatening to withhold any federal funds in support of scholarships, school construction, special programs, student loans, etc., from any school district if these topics are not taught!
Both the Project 1619 and the Critical Race Theory are heavily criticized as obvious expressions of racial prejudice built upon gross distortions of history. As with myths, there are kernels of truth which provide seed for the growth of a severely biased version of history and our contemporary reality. That blatant discrimination occurred in our history cannot be denied, but it also cannot be denied that society has persistently, if unevenly, combatted racial prejudice since the civil war.
It is clear that we are living through a masterfully designed effort to dismantle America as a nation of free people including ignoring and eventually replacing our Constitution with something that will superficially mimic the same structure. The country is now deeply involved in a non-shooting revolutionary culture war, but most of the population appears to be blissfully hooked on social media apparently unaware of or refuse to recognize its use by the enemies of freedom that are taking over their country.