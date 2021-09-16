Nicholas Graves, Livermore
Las Positas college has a demographic breakdown of 60% women to 40% men, per https://datausa.io/profile/university/las-positas-college. Per https://www.wsj.com/articles/college-university-fall-higher-education-men-women-enrollment-admissions-back-to-school-11630948233, America is seeing fewer men attending college. Has the Independent looked into why we’re seeing this at a Community College like Las Positas? Is there something we can do or should be doing to get more boys engaged with school or young men attending university?
I’m a proponent of solving big problems at the local level, so I think figuring out why our young men aren’t going to university at the local level is the best way to solve this kind of issue. Would love the Independent’s take on what we’re seeing at Las Positas! And if my source is off, would love to see better demographic data on the graduates at Las Positas!