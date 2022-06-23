Trish Munro, Livermore
Livermorium Plaza is open!
Though our own Element 116, Livermorium, is ephemeral, its model at Livermorium Plaza at Mills Square Park will be with us for years to come. Livermorium Plaza features the representation of a Livermorium atom, with its nucleus represented by a granite water ball fountain, suspended in recirculated water. The fountain and base weigh 18,000 pounds. The granite ball is suspended with only 20 psi of water pressure and even a toddler can rotate it. There are ten facts engraved on ball and twelve more facts on the granite markers that encircle the fountain. Though now small, the fourteen trees surrounding it will grow to provide cooling shade.
Brown is the new green. Again.
To conserve our dwindling water supplies in this hot summer, the California State Water Resources Control Board has turned off the water spigot for any “non-functional turf” for all commercial, institutional, and industrial properties. What does non-functional turf mean? Any grass that is not used for recreation or civic and community events. Residences are not included in the restriction—but water is scarce, use it wisely. For more information about Livermore's current water use restrictions at www.livermoreca.gov/drought.
Special Needs Sensory Storytimes
Sensory Storytimes, featuring pre-school stories and multi-sensory activities, provide a welcoming environment for children with special needs. They will take place on the Civic Center Library’s Youth Patio at 11 AM on July 9 and August 13, 2022. To register (required) call (925) 373-5505.
Meet the neighbors, new and old on National Night Out!
NNO builds neighborhood camaraderie and neighborhood spirit, along with developing police and community partnerships. This year, NNO takes place on Tuesday, August 2, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Spend the evening with your neighbors, playing outdoor games, sharing a potluck meal or an ice cream, or whatever suits the neighborhood fancy. For more information and resources email LD’s Crime Prevention Unit at CrimePrevention@LivermoreCA.gov. Be sure to register your neighborhood event with LPD by Friday, July 22 to ensure a visit from Livermore PD, California Highway Patrol or the LP Fire Department.