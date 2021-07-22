Raquel Holt, Livermore
Important matters are often resolved around a table, so to speak. Participants are more open-minded to discuss the issue on hand and find solutions for the good of the general public. I urge Mayor Woerner and the city council to meet with concerned citizens regarding Eden Housing. Don’t close your ears to what the outcry is. Elected to your positions, your duty is to listen. What is it that many concerned citizens are voicing that prompted the lawsuit?
We want a park that is spacious and beautiful at the city center to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. It will be the “crown jewel” of our downtown that we can be proud of. On the other hand, it will be dismal if tall structures for housing are built there instead, and to appease, provide a sliver of a token park. We urge the city leaders to find a better alternative where Eden Housing can be built.