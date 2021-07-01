Peter Buckley, Livermore
*Starring* - Robert Charlzinger (may or may not be anti-Semitic) - Britanniia Fliick (has never seen a dictionary she likes and words seem to cause her physical pain) - Patrice Monrovia (the fascist Queen/theater enthusiast) - Bobbert Wormmonger (the “big player”) - Bob Stein (the protagonist/local rebel).
*Promo* - It will leave you speechless, it will leave you amazed, it will leave you shaking your head in complete disgust. Don't miss this summer's next cultural phenomena - LiveNomore!
*Critics are saying* - "Wow… I mean wow!" - "What are these people thinking? Wait, are they thinking??" - "What in the name of sweet Mother Theresa did I just see here?" - "No comment".
*Preview* - In a world where religious, working-class people are ethnically diverse. Where "progressive" supremacists are all white. Where "oppressed" ethnic minorities drive $50,000 trucks, Tesla’s, and live in 7-figure houses. Where people refer to themselves as “woke” while associating low-income housing with being exclusive for persons of color. Where entrepreneurship is stifled by overbearing policies. Where small business owners are spit-on by fascist local government officials. Where young teachers commute from miles away because they can’t afford the rent. Welcome… to… LiveNomore!
Far removed from the hate-crimes and “tolerance” of the inner Bay Area, this idyllic town has always been viewed as a refuge from the oppressive big-city policies. A quiet little town, long known for its diversity, laid-back ways, and a place to grab a decent bottle of wine, it’s seemingly paradise to those who call it home. But, something afoul is in the air, a hint of wickedness permeates this quaint little town. A mystery is afoot! A hidden plan to steal your downtown and sell it off to the highest bidder with a bow of “inclusivity” wrapped around it, whatever that means…
*Standout Scenes* - "What did that man say?! Who does he think he is, Jesus?? I will not tolerate this! Banish this Jewish man, immediately!" - "I, do, not, understand, the, words, you, are, saaayiing!!!!" *hysterical crying* - "Inclusion and diversity. Diversity and inclusion. Equity. I like turtles." - "18 years of careful planning, and I will crush your hard work with one foul term in office!!" - "You do realize you're blatantly violating the parking laws you enforce onto the small businesses and developers, right? You will destroy the downtown with such reckless planning." *Fin*