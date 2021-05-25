Jean King, Livermore
I represent Save Livermore Downtown. Our attorney at Latham and Watkins sent the city letters explaining why the City Council cannot approve the Project in its current form.
The Project’s design continues to be inconsistent with the Speciﬁc Plan. Denial of the Project would not violate the Housing Accountability Act. And the Project is not exempt from CEQA.
The rationale for all of this is in his letters.
If the Council approves the Project tonight, that would be unlawful.
Despite all the community opposition to this Project, our voices have been ignored.
If the City continues to ignore us, we may have no choice but to ask a judge to resolve the dispute.
Rather than do that, we urge the City and Eden to press pause and come to the table with us to discuss an alternative, through mediation, community meetings, or some other approach.
We would prefer a resolution that ends with a win-win solution. Livermore deserves better, and we are here to help that happen.