I am writing to express my concerns about the Livermore Airport Commission’s decision-making process. I believe that the Commission has not been transparent or inclusive in its recent decisions, and I urge you to take steps to ensure that the public has a greater role in the process.
Specifically, I am concerned about the following:
The Commission did not give proper notice of the recent changes to its policies, and it did not allow for adequate public comment.
The Commission did not directly address the concerns that were raised by the public.
The Commission did not include any community representatives on the Commission.
I believe that these actions are contrary to the principles of good governance. The public has a right to be involved in decisions that affect their community, and the Commission should be more transparent and inclusive in its decision-making process.
I urge you to take the following steps to address these concerns:
Ensure that the public is given adequate notice of all changes to the Airport Commission’s policies.
Allow for a meaningful public comment period on all changes to the policies.
Directly address the concerns that are raised by the public.
Include community representatives on the Airport Commission.
I also urge you to ensure that the Commission places a significant emphasis on environmental concerns in its decision-making process. This includes eliminating the use of lead fuel, addressing noise level complaints, and ensuring that there are no PFAS issues raised by Airport procedures.
I believe that these steps are essential to ensuring that the Airport Commission is accountable to the public and that it makes decisions that are in the best interests of the community. Thank you for your time and consideration.