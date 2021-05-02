Alan Marling, Livermore
I join Tri-Valley for Black Lives in calling for his resignation, after his racist comments in the April 20 Livermore Planning Meeting.
His were not the only ones with an undertone of racism, but they were the worst, comparing affordable housing to a ghetto. In times like these, white people will often chime in and say, “I know him, and he’s not a racist.”
That’s irrelevant.
I’m speaking not to who he is, but to his actions. They were demeaning and unbefitting of a Livermore official.
On the face of it, denying affordable housing to Livermore’s workers is cruel. People should have the opportunity to live where they work. Add the selective exploitation and impoverishment of people of color over generations, and denying affordable housing is not only classist but racist.
And for his racist comments, Commission John Stein should resign.