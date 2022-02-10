Tania Panarello, Livermore
My husband and I had the opportunity to volunteer with some really awesome, wonderful, hard-working people on Saturday, Feb. 5th. LARPD has been building the Patterson Ranch Trail at Sycamore Grove, and being trail runners, my husband and I cannot wait until it opens! We wanted to give back to the parks, so we volunteered to see just what is involved in building a trail.
There were volunteers of all ages working on this trail, though the majority were probably in their forties and up, but all were so DEDICATED! I just wanted to give our family's heartfelt thanks to LARPD staff, rangers, and volunteers, including Volunteer Coordinator Andrea McGovern and Ranger Eric: Thank you so much for all you do for our commUNITY. (And thank you for the wonderful Chipotle lunch!)
Building a trail is strenuous work, but there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer in our commUNITY through LARPD and other organizations that need a helping hand. What are you passionate about? What causes are close to your heart? Pet adoption? Special needs? Helping the homeless? Education? Sports? Music? Art? Culture? If more of us just gave a little of our time, "many hands make light work." Find a cause you care about, connect with a group, and give it your all. Thank you!