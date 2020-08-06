Rarely in human history does each individual share a simultaneous experience. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is that common experience and our common interest is to survive it and defeat it.
As an American, I value my personal freedom; people come from all over the world to enjoy our constitutional freedoms and economic opportunity, however imperfect and unequal our country may be at certain times and in certain places. Yet in the absence of health and safety, there is no real freedom. Doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community and beyond is the patriotic and ethical thing to do.
I wholeheartedly thank the police, fire, EMTs, doctors, and nurses for the sacrifices they make to their health, safety, and time with their families on behalf of the stranger, the neighbor, the city.
Please wear your mask over your nose and mouth and social distance for your health and safety, for your family, for the police and first responders, the medical personnel, the students and teachers, the retailers, and everyone else. Scientific data, patience, diligence, and kindness will get us through this until there’s a vaccine and/or treatment.
I especially thank those who devote their lives to medicine. I pray for those who are sick and those who lost their jobs. Funds for education and public health and safety are now more important than ever.