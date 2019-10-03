If you have ever been in Livermore between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on any day of the week, you must have noticed the predatory parade of vehicles trolling for parking. Of course, parking is not the most glamorous of subjects, but it is super important in a society where transportation independence via automobiles dominates. It also happens to be the #1 priority identified by the City’s own 2017 outreach sessions.
The Bankhead Theater is in the center of our downtown’s entertainment, shopping, restaurant and services hub. A parking structure, enhanced with amenities, next to the Bankhead would provide the needed parking spaces for these businesses which First St. (on-street) parking and the Railroad Ave. parking structure cannot supply. And central parking opportunities are especially appreciated by those using wheelchairs, walkers or crutches.
Therefore, it shows abundant common sense to build an enhanced parking structure adjacent to the Bankhead Theater for its patrons and the nearby businesses on First St. However, the City Council wants to build a hotel next to the Bankhead. If you agree that Livermore should have a parking structure enhanced with facilities next to the Bankhead Theater, please inform a member of the City Council.