Betsy Eltgroth, Livermore
Livermore has always been a place where people can express their opinions, whether others agree or not. Often that exchange of opinions was enough to effect compromise and resolution.
Now we find a gap in the recent sides of the Eden plan, similar to our experience with Covid vaccinations and the presidential election. We’ve taken sides, i.e., beliefs of our opinions without interactive discussions, as if our beliefs are truth.
What does this mean for our local community? What is the solution? What can we do to enable both sides to come to this conversation—not to override, but to actually hear one another without being lectured to, or marginalized, or being told what to believe?
The city council might come up with the points they want to convey. The downtown organization doing the same thing—not to make the opposing thoughts wrong, but to have a discussion so that understanding is achieved.
To this point I hope the lawsuit (suing the City of Livermore) will bring about an exchange resulting in understanding and resolution. We need to communicate!