Lucy Hair, Livermore
Two interesting things happened this week, each reminding me of a different thing. One, we received a voice mail from the Livermore City Council, telling us about new requirements in allowed outside watering days; and two, on the way to see the new Bond movie downtown, we noticed the apparently stagnant four-story Legacy Apartments project structures being built and thought those are a story too tall and too claustrophobic-feeling to fit in well in Livermore. Here’s what those two very different things reminded me of: the City Council made sure that we knew about the water restrictions by contacting us directly, but did not bother contacting us directly to let us know about the opportunity to comment on the Livermore General Plan. Come to think of it, we weren’t given an opportunity that we knew of to comment on the water restrictions. Communication about their intentions and giving us enough time in our busy lives to comment are apparently not priorities for this City Council!