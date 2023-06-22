This past Saturday saw three very different events that represent Livermore past, present, and future. At the train depot—once a place for cross-country trains to stop, now in use for commuters to Silicon Valley—the Heritage Guild marked its fiftieth anniversary with a proclamation and stories of just how close that depot came to demolition. Just a few blocks away by the Bankhead Theater, Livermore celebrated Juneteenth with music and dancing, good food, education, and merchandise. Meanwhile, at Quest Plaza, families engaged in activities that demonstrated scientific principles to the next generation—and their parents.
The combination of these three events can remind us all of how Livermore is adapting to the 21st century. From the cattle ranchers, who formed the Stockmen’s Association, to the LLNL scientists who made fusion happen in a controlled way, Livermore has striven to build community in a careful and intentional way. Often that sense of community develops through lively—sometimes loud—debate. Sometimes that debate spills into outright division or worse. The hate that a few have shown toward the LGBTQ+ community in the past weeks is not what Livermore should be about.
Yet this past Saturday showed Livermore at its hopeful best: a place where we can learn from our past history, nurture our present community, and build a better future for the new generation together. Here’s to creating that future together.
Michele Keller, Brian Sullivan, Livermore
We were very unhappy to see that the new Livermore Airport Development and Leasing Policy does not substantively address the problems of noise and pollution that are causing my family to seriously consider selling our home on Arlington Road. We urge Livermore City Council to reject this policy as written. We don’t want to leave our home, but for the health and comfort of our family, we will be forced to sell if there is no effort to improve the current levels of noise and pollution.