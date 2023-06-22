Trish Munro, Livermore

This past Saturday saw three very different events that represent Livermore past, present, and future. At the train depot—once a place for cross-country trains to stop, now in use for commuters to Silicon Valley—the Heritage Guild marked its fiftieth anniversary with a proclamation and stories of just how close that depot came to demolition. Just a few blocks away by the Bankhead Theater, Livermore celebrated Juneteenth with music and dancing, good food, education, and merchandise. Meanwhile, at Quest Plaza, families engaged in activities that demonstrated scientific principles to the next generation—and their parents.