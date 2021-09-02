Tania Panarello, Livermore
First, my deepest condolences and reverence for the families of our 13 fallen soldiers in Kabul. We thank you and honor you for your sacrifice, and we seek justice for this heinous crime. Second, my utmost sympathy to my cousin Sheila and family, who said their final goodbyes on earth to her son Cody last week. Thank you to Callaghan Mortuary’s staff and to all who filled their chapel with love and fond memories. Thanks especially to my Aunt Dianne and Uncle Winston for opening their home to fill our bellies and soothe our souls.
Last but definitely not least, my heart weighs so heavily after last Friday’s horrible, horrible accident. My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Hunter Diemert, the Livermore High student who died in the crash. May God carry you through your grief, strengthen you and give you the peace you so desperately need now.
We lift up Sal Barbalinardo, William Fuller, their families and friends in prayer for complete, miraculous healing, recovery and strength.
Our family does not know most of the students involved (we homeschool), but my husband and I watched Sal and his younger siblings, along with our two boys, at Cornerstone Fellowship years ago. We also traded laughs about our Italian families at a church date night with Felicia and Joe Sr.
We reconnected recently with various family members through Strava and Trader Joe’s. Despite social distancing, we hugged and chatted with Felicia (masks on) when we saw her at Target a while ago. Felicia, if you are reading this, we love you and your family, so we are sending you all virtual hugs as you keep vigil at Sal’s bedside.
It was heartwarming to see Livermore show up at Saturday night’s prayer vigil and feel the immense love and support for these boys, their families, friends, coaches and teachers. Let us remember to pray for the other students who survived, and their families, because they will forever remember this tragedy. As a Class of ’89 graduate of LHS, my heart breaks for what these kids are going through: I lost a friend in an accident in 1989. On a Wednesday evening, my friend and I sat on my porch, joking around; by Friday, he was dead. So please, be there for each other; you are NOT alone. Reach out: @tanpanontherun. Love to all.