Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
Shame on the City Council for allowing the Eden Housing Plan to be so radically changed. The housing promised has been significantly changed, so now our teachers, emergency responders, downtown workers and artists no longer qualify with the new income limits. Also, the parking has been modified, reducing the critically needed spaces for all the residential units. The park area that the community would totally enjoy has been reduced and marginalized.
The combination of all the above will greatly change the feel and ambience of our downtown, which I have always considered to be “Very Special”.
I am disappointed in our Council and Mayor for allowing this to happen and believe the community feels betrayed.