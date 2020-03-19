To cite the Altamont Beer Works’ easy-going IPA, “How We Feeling?” The world may be a big bag of crazy right now, but I’d like to say a few words of encouragement and gratitude (and about the Great Pumpkin, if time and space allow).
First, my apologies to the angry man walking his dog through Robertson Park on Sunday. Sorry if we woke up your kids, or any other neighbors, but we felt it was important to cheer on our fellow Livermore Valley Half Marathoners. We wanted to be a source of encouragement and positivity in our commUNITY, despite all that is going on around us. Remember, we may not be able to always control the things that happen to us in life, but we can control our reactions.
Second, I’d like to give a huge shout-out to everyone involved in keeping the Livermore Valley Half Marathon alive, especially Phil and Kimber Pierpont and the rest of the Sunrise Mountain Sports crew, our ragtag group of Sunrise Resilient Runners, and all the other determined racers. Thanks also to Altamont Beer Works and the special Runner’s HI.P.A.; Darcie Kent Vineyards; Brazen Racing; Livermore Valley Half Marathon organizers, sponsors, and supporters; anyone who was out running, just doing their thing; anyone who cheered us on. I love our commUNITY!
Also, my deeply heartfelt thanks go to all the retail, emergency, and service providers out there who are keeping it together and risking their own health every day by going to work so we can get the products and services we want and need. Thank you for doing that, anyway – pandemic or not. You are all incredibly awesome, and I want you to know that you are truly appreciated
Last, but definitely not least, my husband Rick just celebrated his 50th birthday. He is the absolute best husband, dad, and friend anyone could ask for. I love him so much and wish I could give him the celebration he truly deserves. He took this week off to recover from running his first half marathon, and to have fun celebrating with family and friends. He didn’t get all the fanfare of the usual race finish line, though he created his own, and Phil Pierpont got a couple photos. He didn’t get his free beer and bananas, though friends and family did give him BevMo and Shadow Puppet gift cards.
Rick also didn’t get down (well, dancing, yes, but not depressed). He didn’t let COVID-19 steal his joy, his life, or his freedom. My husband is my inspiration, the love of my life, and my best friend. There is no one I’d rather be out running trails with. Thank you, Rick, and I love you always. I am so proud of you for accomplishing your goals!
To everyone else: Please be patient, kind, grateful, compassionate, humble, and forgiving. Stay healthy, safe, and sane. As a commUNITY – both local and global – we will get through this. God bless you all, and please do your part to stay healthy and keep the peace.