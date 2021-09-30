Lisa Harris, Livermore
After reading "Livermore High Schools Join in Solidarity ..." and the unity poster project, I am writing to express how proud I am to be a part of Livermore.
This article is a much-needed reminder of the goodness we have in our community in a time of dire need, and who better to remind us of this than our teens. After all, they are our leaders of tomorrow! Their display of putting team rivalry and differences aside and standing together in prayer and healing through care and compassion is truly wonderful and gives me hope for a better future.
Of course, my concern and prayers for all affected by this tragedy are paramount and not to be overlooked.
I can only hope that the leadership in Livermore today can strive, through compromise, for the same unity. As stated, "At the end of the day, community is more important than rivalry."
"Two schools (or two opinions), one town."
And God bless all who are wounded and hurting from this terrible accident involving our youth.