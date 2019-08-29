Wow, I just finished reading another of the weekly contributions by John Lawrence in the
August 22nd edition of The Independent. He is attempting to utilize a technique that says if you say something often enough, people will begin to believe it. Unfortunately that technique has a long history of success, but generally in service of claims and ideas that upon careful and thorough investigation prove, at minimum, misleading and ultimately not in the best interests of the people who are targets of such propaganda. Politicians routinely use the technique successfully to implement ideas that run counter to the desires of the citizenry. A glaring example is the national illegal immigration problem.
Lawrence's latest harangue contains serious flaws. For example, he wrote that "The leaders and supporters of an alternative downtown development plan are purposefully exploiting and manipulating public-input processes and initiative and referendum procedures to force their special interest demands and political agenda on the Livermore community." But that is not at all what they are doing; they are simply trying to force the political leadership to open the process to Livermore residents because there is evidence that it has not been done honestly to date!
Lawrence actually undermines his own arguments with these comments: "Public input meetings are just one of a larger collection of community-wide input. The community's input is just that - input - not a requirement or absolute." He goes on to say that, "Input is added to a long list of regulations, requirements, citywide development needs, aesthetic values, estimated use patterns and financial considerations to create proposed development plans." And that is certainly true, but it somehow overlooks that idea that the residents of the city have a right to want to have a significant "input" on that entire process because this is where they live, and many have lived here a very long time!
Lawrence further comments that "The City's professional staff is experienced in analyzing the community's current and future development plans and the input received. Staff members create plans that work in the best interest of the entire city and when appropriate, they include the preferences of special interests." I wonder, is Lawrence identifying the citizens of Livermore as a special interest group in the common pejorative sense - Really? Mr. Lawrence, this city belongs to the residents, not to the city council and its "professional staff," and I am unaware of the community's concession of exclusive, independent authority to the local politicians and their professional staffs to make any arbitrary decisions regarding the growth, development and administration of the city.
His next comment is worth contemplating at length: "In this situation," he says, "the development process and elected officials determined that the special interest demands were not in the best interest of the community." Well, la-di-da, the requested input by the residents, identified here as a special interest group, are not viewed as being in their own best interests! Welcome to 1984 Livermore style!
There is much more that could be said, but the major message should be clear and can be summed up as: the community is not a special interest group trying to stymie local government; it’s composed of many Livermore citizens who simply believe the present planning product of the city council and its "professional staff" is simply flawed and needs serious further open discussion irrespective of which side of the issue interested residents reside. This, by the way, doesn't constitute a smokescreen, as Mr. Lawrence suggested in his letter.