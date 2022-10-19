Did you receive the Community Newsletter? Which one, you ask. We usually only get one in the spring and one in the fall, not 2 in 2 wks. The sales brochure intends to sell to Livermore residents the possible future multi-story monstrosities that are going up and crowding the old Lucky site.
Special Edition Fall 2022? The 8 paged smooth/glossy one about the pending downtown buildings? Interesting timing; they use the “city” money (our tax dollars) to mail out a campaign ad full of pretty colored pictures for Eden Housing and all the other concrete monstrosities they want to cram in the former Lucky site. What timing, just before the election. While I can’t say enough bad things about the architectural designs of the buildings, I do see in the fine print that they are mostly only conceptual illustrations, which the city hopes you will interpret as its intentions. The flat tops and plain square windows are faster and easier to build but have no “style or similarity to the Blacksmith Square”. I bet they will look very much like these, or worse unless there is pushback. A truly unfortunate view is the one showing a very modern Quest Science Center, butted up to the Stockmen’s Park statue. Do you know about the Stockmen’s Park Statue? It’s a Livermore rancher taking off his cowboy hat and putting on his WW I helmet, as he goes off to fight the war. Both Mendenhall and Livermore had family men who fought in that war, 1914-1918. I learned that during the dedication. I suspect that every time I go downtown, after all the construction has been completed, I will regret that the scene is spoiled by all the hi-rise buildings and the absence of a green central park that could have been. Don’t let this happen. What happened to the small town feel we wanted Livermore to have? Livermore will look like Dublin.
It’s unfortunate we pay enough taxes so the city can send out 2 issues within 2 wks. Great timing too, just before a local election they are worried about. It would be interesting to know how many “community newsletters” were printed & mailed. How much money does the color glossy finish cost, and let’s not forget the postal fee. Thousands of our tax dollars!