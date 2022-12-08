Alan Marling, Livermore
I wish to thank Livermore residents who spoke up at the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC). I heard Jean King, and there may well have been more. I couldn’t stay on for the entire public comment, which can go on for hours. It warmed my heart to hear so many calling out not only the commissioners’ complicity with destroying the rooftop solar industry for the sake of PG&E’s greed, but also placing the blame where it belongs, on the lap of Governor Gavin Newsom. He appoints CPUC commissioners and is ultimately responsible for this travesty. He has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes (campaign funds) from PG&E and has helped draft legislation to let them get away with murder. Call his office and message the CPUC through their website. Their vote is on the 15th.