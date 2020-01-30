Dear Livermore friends, please take the opportunity in March to COMPARE, DECIDE and VOTE. This is our democratic process in action. And, after the March vote, I truly hope we can move forward together to keep building for Livermore’s future. There are two plans for this vision, each forwarded by highly respected people passionate about our city, its economic growth and the people who call Livermore home. After the election there will be one plan. I favor the “Central Park Plan,” but want to continue my friendships and community activities in harmony with its opponents.