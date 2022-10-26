Tania Panarello, Livermore
When voting for candidates this November, please think about the 3 C’s: Compromise, Cooperation, and Creativity. Who will make up Livermore’s city council, park district and school boards, while embracing the 3 C’s?
For LARPD: As a trail runner, I appreciate David Furst’s experience and work on expanding Sycamore Grove trails. As a former room parent and PTA Auditor, I welcome Ruby Moppin’s energy and dedication to greater program access and enrichment for our youth. (Genoa Sperske’s Sept. 8th letter of support also helped!) As a friend and supporter of his business, I want to keep Phil Pierpont (of Sunrise Mountain Sports) on LARPD because of his exuberant passion for family and the great outdoors, encouraging commUNITY and getting people to stay active.
For LVJUSD, I’m voting for Craig Bueno again; I really like what he has accomplished, especially with solar panels over school parking lots — BRILLIANT! (Solar power AND shade — why can’t we do more of this around town?) I’d like to see what else Mr. Bueno has planned, as he is the clear choice with experience for me.
The school district could benefit from some new talent and contributions, which is why I’m voting for passionate parent and teacher Steven Drouin to serve on LVJUSD. And not despite, but specifically because of his age, I am voting for recent high school graduate Hayden Sidun: I totally agree with him that he can contribute a fresh yet important and much-needed perspective to the school board.
I’m still undecided on the choice for mayor: John Marchand has the experience, though it would be nice to see someone else get a chance to lead our commUNITY. (Ah, yes! The Catch-22 of having vs. gaining experience.) But is Mony Nop the right choice for mayor, and if elected, what would happen if Eden Housing couldn’t be moved? Would Mony’s supporters desert him or turn against him, as they seemingly have with past candidates, once they were elected? Candidates may make promises, but as new officials they may realize that reality is often much more complicated.
We know each candidate has ideals they hope to see come to fruition, but they must eventually Compromise their Creativity and Cooperate with others, to WORK TOGETHER toward innovative yet sensible solutions, not Chaos — a “C” we hope to avoid. Who will be the new, fearless leaders of our CommUNITY? “CommUNITY” — now that’s a “C” I can support!
