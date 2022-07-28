Let Livermore Vote. 8,000 Livermore citizens signed petitions to qualify the referendum, giving city voters a voice on the location of Eden Housing. The city should be respecting the process and allowing a vote. That represents nearly half the usual voter turnout.
There is no legal, moral, or ethical basis for the council to override Livermore citizen constitutional rights to petition the government. Your overreach of power is noted. And the captured City Clerk should be returned to an elected post placed above paycheck pressures of the City council and staff, freed to carry out her duties of office unhampered.