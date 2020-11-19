Jean King, Livermore
Monte Vista Memorial Gardens Project is being proposed at 3656 Las Colinas Road in unincorporated Alameda County just north of the City of Livermore between the North Livermore Avenue and North First Street exits of I-580. A funeral home building would include a morgue, crematorium, offices, chapel, other funeral facilities and a pavilion with table seating for 120 guests and associated facilities. This is on 47 acres of a 104-acre parcel.
Friends of Livermore has several concerns:
1. Is there a public need for a new cemetery in Alameda County? If so, then a simple interment site in a location that minimizes environmental impacts is appropriate. Modest headstones and minimal development should be the goal if a new cemetery is to be located outside the county urban growth boundary.
2. Funeral, mortuary, morgue, cremation services, etc., should be located inside the urban growth boundary in an appropriate commercial or industrial zoning district. The interment site should be restricted to burial and gravesite visitation only.
3. Not all buildings appear to be located within a 2-acre development envelope as required by Measure D. Under Measure D, only agricultural buildings necessary for agricultural use and security buildings are permitted outside the 2-acre development envelope. Mausoleums are buildings and must be located within the development envelope.
4. The total floor area of all buildings including mausoleums may exceed the 1% Floor Area Ratio required by Measure D. (The cemetery project is proposed on 47 acres of a 104-acre parcel. The former would allow 20,473 sf of building area, the latter 45,302 sf.)
5. The site is not to be served by municipal wastewater services but uses septic to handle human waste. The parcel is transected by Arroyo Las Positas. Human wastewater could impact stream and groundwater quality. This is another reason why large public congregations should be located within the urban growth boundary, so they can be served by municipal services.
6. The proposed water features may create an attractive nuisance for amphibians whose life cycles require aquatic breeding locations. The Environmental Impact Report (EIR) should provide more information on this potential impact. When the Draft EIR is released, our comments on this issue and others analyzed in the document will be provided.