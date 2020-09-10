David Pastor, Pleasanton
Today, I received a notice that vote-by-mail ballots will soon be sent to me and every registered voter in California, not just those who requested a ballot. We are to vote, mail in the ballot, and have our signatures matched to those “on file” before they are counted.
When it comes to matching signatures, how close is good enough? How many will believe the voting outcome? Los Angeles lost a lawsuit to clean up its voter rolls. It was estimated there are 1,500,000 ineligible people on the voter rolls in the city. Imagine the total in the rest of the state.
Suppose I moved to Nevada and have my mail forwarded to me? Can I vote? Can I even vote twice, once in Nevada and once in California?
If a registered voter has died, anyone with the person’s papers will has access to the signature. They can vote. In California, vote harvesting is legal. That is where a campaign worker can walk a neighborhood and pick up marked ballots for delivery to the polling place or mailbox. “For a buck I will mail your ballot for you.” This is done without any supervision by voting personnel. Ballots can be tossed if the harvester does not like the vote. How many will be forged? Who is to know? What is going to happen to millions of unasked-for-ballots floating around the state?
Will you accept the election results? In Nevada, ballots were also mailed to every registered voter. There were over 200,000 returned as undeliverable. Those were just the honest people! Remember the old saying, “Vote early, vote often.” Also remember that it is your state government doing this to you.