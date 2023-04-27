Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
The big issues: (a) Noise impacts are ignored in the documents; why aren’t noise policies mentioned? (b) City can issue an RFI/RFP/RFQ whenever there is “land/improvement available”, even without existing demand with tangible evidence (in contradiction to the 2010 City resolution), (c) no mention when/if public notification/comment will happen (when developments are proposed). The public needs to be made aware of proposals that impact them and their daily lives. (d) ability for city council to bypass city manager, airport commission, airport management and sign a deal for expansion (in examining the current proposed wording).