I am concerned about the election of the new Mayor in Livermore. I have lived here for about 50 years and have found it a wonderful communityt It appeared that the elected officials were interested in maintaining a city that was exceptional to live in, to raise children in, and to retire in.
John Marchand is now running for Mayor of Livermore again after two years out of office. This current John Marchand is taking a position that would move Livermore in an unsatisfactory direction. His proposals would change Livermore from the pleasant and friendly city of the past to one that would destroy its warm feeling. . For people like me, this will remove those characteristics that have made this city such a nice place to make home.
I would recommend that we vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos to take the task of keeping Livermore the pleasant and friendly city of the past.