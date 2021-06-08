Rich Buckley, Livermore
The disconnect between Livermore City Council and Livermore residents over the Eden Housing bait and switch fiasco has reached a zenith. We have been misled and used for their own political ends treating Livermore citizens, who 3 to 1, or better, have repeatedly asked for more green play area open space on the old Lucky Store site. A community of 100,000 deserves and can afford a destination location downtown with a large community park for everyone.
I've been a strong advocate to just condemn the rental housing we need from the Legacy Partners' project directly across L Street. Legacy is 2/3rd's complete, and all the unknowns are known, including adequate parking, Eden Housing is foolishly experimenting by not providing ample traditional parking ratios.
Condemning what we need does not hurt Legacy Partners. It reduces capital investment and increases their rate of return. More importantly, it saves 3 years or better in this highly inflationary economy. Any added costs of condemnation will be offset by the hyperinflation costs and supply chain delays occurring in all aspects of new construction. Inflation is eating planning projects alive. Condemn the new units we need.