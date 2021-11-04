Deborah McQueen, Livermore
The City of Livermore hired PlaceWorks to lead the important General Plan Update 2045 visioning process. The cost of this effort is $3.2 million taxpayer dollars, with $2.8 million going to PlaceWorks.
PlaceWorks is required to work with the general public to determine a representative sampling of opinions about how Livermore should plan and prepare for its future.
At PlaceWorks’ first public meeting, the single biggest take-away from attendees was open space, and to preserve Livermore’s “small town atmosphere.” Fast-forward to last week’s meeting and the new take-away is “affordable housing.” How? PlaceWorks is over-polling areas such as food pantries, homeless shelters, etc., and thus guaranteeing a skewed sampling. While no one is against affordable housing, the subject has become politically weaponized. Small towns across California have become hostage to developers that receive large tax credits and government grants. In return, they plunk down grotesque, prefabricated affordable housing, overriding local townships’ concerns for placement, aesthetics and social ecology.
An example is Munger Hall in Santa Barbara, housing 4,500 students in a windowless box with two entrances. The architect quit on moral grounds. The LA Times referred to it as “a prison cell layout.” This sounds familiar to Jay Davis’s comments that Eden Housing resembles “military barrack or prison housing.”
The GPAC committee has been primarily chosen through a process of ‘insider selection,’ not ‘public outreach.’ Only 48 people (.053%) from a town of nearly 90K applied for the committee, and only 19 were selected. At least 31% (that we know of at this time) of the chosen committee members are known insiders, including ex-Mayor Marchand (selected by Mayor Woerner), Matthew Graves (project manager for Eden Housing’s downtown site), Tracy Kronzak (associate & endorser of councilmember Kiick), Krista Alexy (asked to apply by vice-mayor Munro), and Steven Spedowfski (former Livermore councilmember).
The city knows how to effectively communicate to the citizens as evidenced by their water reduction phone calls and direct mailings. But their approach to advertising for GPAC was negligent and artless. Listening to GPAC’s outreach discussions has been a real knee-slapper! They believe everyone wakes up and reads the City’s Facebook, NextDoor, Twitter, Snapchat, or website, and goes to the Farmers Market. Not so! But people DO read their email! Why not email, call, text, or send direct mailers to the public, or did you really want their participation in the first place?