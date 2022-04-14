Maryann Brent, Livermore
I am a member of Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) and was mightily perplexed after reading Marc Ross’s letter in last week’s Mailbox. Perplexed, because I agree with his support for low-income housing, as do other SLD members. He seems to believe that we do not.
Every member of SLD supports convenient housing for our service community, our underpaid teachers, police, and fire units, and the homeless, as we have always done. We also very much want a downtown park. A park would break up the growing canyons of concrete and add a perception of grace to our unique town. Why can’t we have both?
Mr. Ross admits that the Eden project in its currently planned location doesn’t “even come close to what we need.” Then, why not move the project across the street and even increase the number of housing units?