John Marchand, Livermore
If you’re confused, it’s no wonder with the sudden plethora of groups with different names popping up like spring weeds. Let’s try to make some sense of it and explore their positions.
On their website, Preserve Downtown Livermore (PDL), claims that there is “no park” downtown when we have the newly constructed Stockmen’s Park, and the public is now providing input on the creation of Veteran’s Park which will be 30% larger than originally planned. Veterans Park will also include a children’s playground.
PDL aligned with “Our Neighborhood Voices” (ONV) to form “United Neighbors TriValley” (UNTV) and what they call “A California Coalition to Protect Single-Family Neighborhoods”. But on their website, ONV posts one of the solutions as “we can create more housing in our downtown areas next to jobs”, which is something PDL opposes.
Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), reconstituted from the leadership of the old “Friends of Livermore”, stated in a full-page ad that the city should just leave the contaminated soil in place in the downtown and put Veterans Park on top of it. SLD also opposed the children’s playground.
SLD has stated that the 130 Eden Housing apartments will cause traffic congestion but the solution they propose is to build 330 apartments across the street (Independent July 14, 2021) on parcels that are not for sale.
Two of the five founders of PDL have also formed yet another group, “Make Livermore Better.” One of their leaders recently appeared on the front page of The Independent saying that “housing doesn’t belong in the downtown.” Ironically, she is standing in front of the Legacy apartments being built on the downtown land that she sold to a developer for $9 million. It is hypocritical to speak out against housing now, after she sold the land for development.
Four-story residential is nothing new. It was approved in the Downtown Specific Plan in 2004; three mayors and nine councils ago. Greenbelt Alliance recognized Livermore with a top score for Smart Growth in 2006 for that plan.
Contrary to last week’s rant, residents are always encouraged to participate and speak out, but deliberate misinformation should never be supported. Our elected representatives listen and work in the public’s best interest, but there will always be a few people who disagree. That is why we have elections.