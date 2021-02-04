Peg Folta, Livermore
Last week, our council unanimously voted to appoint Gina Bonanno to the city council, filling the seat vacated by Bob Woerner when he was elected mayor.
Gina is a fabulous addition to the council. She brings extensive knowledge of the city and success at working on diverse teams to meet very challenging problems with conflicting requirements. Her style is inclusive, yet she is driven to solution and cares deeply about the community. I am thrilled with Gina's selection and feel the city is positioned to meet the many challenges we face.
I am also impressed with how the council chose to select the new council person.
At first, I was skeptical of their choice to interview everyone who applied. While inclusive, it seemed to be overkill. But they found a way to do it that proved extremely effective. As a result, we heard from people we would not otherwise have heard from and who, from my perspective, represent the future of Livermore. I was proud of our town for the incredible people that applied and the council for thinking outside the box and allowing them a voice.
This kind of approach bodes well for the future of our city.