Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
Some Californians want to remove the governor because of his early and tough handling of Covid, but the facts are quite different.
The death rate in comparable, large, dense metro counties like LA is 1 in 507 or 1 in 1,115 for Santa Clara, California, vs. 1 in 509 for low-density Maripoca County, Arizona. Another way of saying it is that statewide the death rate in California is 124/100K, Arizona 213/100K, and Texas is 146/100k, both of them way higher than California.
Compounding the issue is how the media reports nightly the total deaths per state, not taking population into account, so California looks much worse than Texas and Arizona, but really isn’t comparably.
Congratulations to the governor and staff and our med professionals for his early and strong Covid response in spite of 'do nothing' WH.