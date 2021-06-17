Ann Brown, Livermore
I am thrilled to share with your readers that Rep. Eric Swalwell has joined 68 other representatives in co-sponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.
I want to thank him for his leadership for a fair, fast, and least costly strategy for lowering the greenhouse gas emissions that are igniting the climate crisis.
Many of us have joined Tri-Valley Citizens’ Climate Education in support of carbon pricing and a dividend as an essential policy for climate solutions. This bill has been carefully crafted and vetted by top economists and scientists. Readers can learn more about it at energyinnovationact.org. Here is why it is so important to the Tri-Valley:
As so amply demonstrated by Innovation Tri-Valley’s Vision Plan, our region is poised to lead the country on technology innovation. With this policy, the government sets the direction, and businesses respond to provide abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy. This clean energy innovation will drive us faster toward reducing America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero by 2050.
By meeting this target, we can avoid the worst impacts of climate disruption on our agriculture, biodiversity, oceans, forests, and cities.
The Tri-Valley is subject to some days with poor air quality. To learn more, visit tvaqca.org. This policy will improve health and save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by reducing pollution Americans breathe. It will also lower the rising number of high heat and smoky days that can also threaten vulnerable members of our community.
This policy is affordable for ordinary Americans because it puts money in your pocket. The money collected from the carbon fee imposed on polluters is paid out as a monthly dividend, or "carbon cash back" payment, to every American to spend with no restrictions. Most low-and-middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even.
This dividend provides a cushion for any increased costs that fossil fuel companies may impose.
These are just some of the reasons why I congratulate Rep. Eric Swalwell in stepping up to co-sponsor the Energy Innovation Act and become one of our region’s climate leaders. Please join us at citizensclimatelobby.org. Our Tri-Valley Chapter page is community.citizensclimate.org/groups/home/1766.