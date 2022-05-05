Alan Marling, Livermore
If you want people to think well of you, don’t oppose affordable housing during a housing crisis and don’t litigate against solar farms during a climate crisis. Currently, local special-interest groups are fighting both forms of progress. They’re organized in part by Jean King and promoted by Joan Seppala in this newspaper. Both are directors for the LVPAC, which runs the Bankhead. They think they know what’s best for Livermore, but their priorities are a century out of date.
As far as their lawsuit against solar farms, SNLV and other special-interest groups argue solar projects violate Measure D, which deals with preserving open space. These same people asked County Supervisors to relax Measure D to allow more horse-riding arenas, so they value horseplay over renewable energy.
Rather than spending hundreds of thousands on litigation, these special-interest groups should be running campaigns to reduce energy waste. Or they could be raising funds to offset the increased costs of building solar on warehouse rooftops or above parking lots. Instead, their actions are delaying solar production and worsening our fire seasons.