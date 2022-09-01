Much has been said of President Biden’s comments distinguishing conservative Republicans from the MAGA Republicans, whom Biden called “semi fascist.” The best illustration of this would be to distinguish between solid conservatives like Liz Cheney, who stand for constitutional rule of law to the detriment of their personal careers, and the sycophants like Lindsey Graham and Keven McCarthy, who grovel before Trump to enhance their careers by attacking the rule of law.
Fascism is named for the “fasces:” weak sticks bundled together to make them strong. Fascism attracts the weak sticks with a promise of strength. This is why the weak sticks of the fascist base demand weakness and cowardice from their leadership in the form of groveling before the leader and by practicing abject cruelty against those they deem weaker. Bullying and threatening violence are major features of fascism, as are other forms of cowardly behavior, like groveling and constant whining about perceived grievances. Bullies are worshipped by the MAGA Republicans, and patriotic courageous conservatives, like Cheney, are despised. We’ve all seen Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz shamelessly debase themselves, groveling before Trump the same way Trump groveled before Putin at Helsinki.
Conservatives and fascists are both right wing nationalists who believe in law and order, strong military and free markets. However, where conservatives believe in the constitutional rule of law and weigh the evidence objectively, fascists demonstrate contempt for constitutional rule of law and ignore any evidence they don’t like. Pretending to read minds, fascists attack those who provide evidence as being politically motivated. Because fascists believe that only their leader can fix the country, because he can do no wrong, they would rather defund the FBI before ever considering that a man who cheated on his Playboy bunny girlfriend with a porn actress while his wife nursed his newborn could ever lie about anything.
Fascist audacity claiming that elections are rigged unless they win is clear evidence of their contempt for the American people and our constitutional process. That claim is their only basis for saying the election was stolen. They repeat the lies over and over again until they are believed, practicing the Big Lie Technique developed by Joseph Goebbels in 1920s Germany.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” – Voltaire. Goebbels proved Voltaire correct.
If you don’t like being called a fascist, then stop behaving like a fascist.