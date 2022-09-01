Glenn White, Dublin 

Much has been said of President Biden’s comments distinguishing conservative Republicans from the MAGA Republicans, whom Biden called “semi fascist.” The best illustration of this would be to distinguish between solid conservatives like Liz Cheney, who stand for constitutional rule of law to the detriment of their personal careers, and the sycophants like Lindsey Graham and Keven McCarthy, who grovel before Trump to enhance their careers by attacking the rule of law.