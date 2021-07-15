Peggy and Paul Schimmelman, Livermore
We are writing in support of the Save Livermore Downtown lawsuit against locating the Eden Housing in the center of downtown. We feel strongly that affordable housing should certainly be built in Livermore, but also feel that the center of town should be for all and not the few (whatever their income levels are). We also feel the city council has ignored a large segment of Livermore citizens who clearly do not want the Eden Housing project in the center of town. A new "win-win" would have the council meet with the community to consider alternate locations for affordable housing.