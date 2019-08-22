When I moved to Livermore over 30 years ago, downtown Livermore was not a sought-after destination. We had Highway 84 running through the middle of town, and there were few desirable shops and restaurants. Parking was not a problem because no one wanted to come downtown. Pleasanton was where you would go for a night out.
That is different now. If you dine outside at any of Livermore’s fine restaurants, you will see hundreds of people walk by as you eat. Restaurants are quite often packed even during the week. Livermore’s population is increasing, and even more people will be looking for an evening out, perhaps for a movie, dining and window shopping at retail stores. Have you taken a careful look at the proposed Central Park Plan? There are two tiny boxes listed as “retail.” It is the retail, shops and restaurants that will draw people downtown. Can you really envision this park being filled at night? I can see some people being there because it will be a draw for teenagers with skateboards and the homeless. Keep Livermore vibrant. Go with the already approved Downtown Plan that does provide retail space that people will really use.