How timely for a former executive director at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to suggest that a successor to the present director, Dr. Bill Goldstein, be replaced by an African American. I believe our times have evolved since my employment (30 years) there to seriously consider this recommendation.
I do, however, want to make my own suggestion, to seriously search for a qualified woman at the same time. For too long both African Americans and women have been overlooked. Maybe now is the time?
I worked at the lab from 1959-1990. During this time only one associate director was a woman and, unfortunately, she wasn't there very long. We had women at managerial positions, but that was it. I do not know what has happened since I left, but for 68 years every director has been a white male.
For all my neighbors and friends, please stay safe and healthy.